Jon Nouble clinches Aldershot win at Dagenham

by Press Association
April 5, 2021, 5:28 pm
Jon Nouble scored Aldershot’s clincher in a 2-0 win at Dagenham (Nigel French/PA)
Mohamed Bettamer and Jon Nouble struck as Aldershot defeated Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 in the National League.

Aldershot look the lead two minutes before half-time through a penalty after Harry Panayiotou’s shot was deemed to have been handled by a Dagenham player.

Bettamer stepped up to convert the spot kick.

Shortly after the interval Aldershot struck again, with Jermaine Anderson pushing forward before cutting back and finding Nouble, who produced a close-range finish to seal his side’s win.

