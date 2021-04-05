Jon Nouble clinches Aldershot win at Dagenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mohamed Bettamer and Jon Nouble struck as Aldershot defeated Dagenham & Redbridge 2-0 in the National League.

Aldershot look the lead two minutes before half-time through a penalty after Harry Panayiotou’s shot was deemed to have been handled by a Dagenham player.

Bettamer stepped up to convert the spot kick.

Shortly after the interval Aldershot struck again, with Jermaine Anderson pushing forward before cutting back and finding Nouble, who produced a close-range finish to seal his side’s win.