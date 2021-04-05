Jimmy Knowles hat-trick helps Notts County to Woking win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jimmy Knowles hit a hat-trick as Notts County boosted their promotion aspirations by coming from behind to win 4-2 at lowly Woking in the National League.

The on-loan Mansfield forward ended a goal drought stretching back to November in style by scoring three times in the space of 20 second-half minutes to keep fourth-placed County firmly in the play-off picture.

Woking had led 2-1 at the interval courtesy of Max Kretzschmar’s penalty following Jordan Barnett’s foul on Moussa Diarra and a close-range finish from Sam Ashford.

Magpies defender Mark Ellis, who claimed the winner against Wrexham on Good Friday, had earlier smashed the visitors into a 20th-minute lead at Kingfield Stadium.