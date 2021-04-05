Kairo Mitchell at the double in King’s Lynn win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kairo Mitchell scored twice late on as King’s Lynn boosted their Vanarama National League survival hopes with a 2-0 home victory over Altrincham.

Mitchell fired home an angled shot low into the bottom corner with 10 minutes remaining before converting from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

King’s Lynn, beaten 3-0 by Altrincham less than a fortnight ago, had earlier seen substitute Michael Gash’s 78th-minute penalty saved by Tony Thompson.

Altrincham had the better of the earlier exchanges, with Ryan Colclough striking the crossbar in the second minute and home goalkeeper Theo Richardson making fine saves from Josh Hancock and Connor Hampson.