FC Halifax edge out Weymouth despite Jake McCarthy brace

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jake McCarthy’s double was in vain as Weymouth were defeated 3-2 by FC Halifax Town in the National League.

The hosts took the lead almost instantly when awarded a second-minute penalty. Jake Hyde’s spot-kick was saved but he converting the rebound.

Weymouth equalised after 22 minutes, with McCarthy connecting with a Sean Shields free-kick to head home, but that effort was countered in the 31st minute when Neil Byrne also headed the ball home from a corner.

In the 47th minute Jeff King sealed Halifax’s victory by finding himself in the right place to tuck in the ball as it crossed Weymouth’s goal, with McCarthy’s 93rd-minute tap-in not enough to close the gap for the visitors.