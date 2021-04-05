Late Sam Sherring winner earns Torquay all three points at Wrexham

Sam Sherring hit a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Torquay boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 1-0 success at fellow promotion-chasers Wrexham.
Defender Sherring pounced to rifle home three minutes into additional time at the Racecourse Ground, moving Gary Johnson’s third-placed Gulls to within six points of National League leaders Sutton.
Defeat for Wrexham, a second in succession, saw them drop out of the play-off places on goal difference.
Jordan Davies twice struck the woodwork for the hosts, hitting the crossbar with a first-half free-kick and seeing a second-half header rebound off a post, as well as having an effort cleared off the line.
