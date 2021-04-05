Rochdale hold Ipswich to goalless draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rochdale and Ipswich fought out a goalless draw which did little for either side’s ambitions.

Play-off chasing Town failed to test Jay Lynch in the Rochdale goal and looked short on attacking ideas against the division’s bottom club.

Dale, five points adrift of safety and playing for League One survival, asked more questions of the opposition defence but never really threatened goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Alan Judge was narrowly wide with an effort from 25 yards for Ipswich, while an under-hit back pass from Eoghan O’Connell almost let Kayden Jackson in on the stroke of half-time, but Haydon Roberts was on hand to save his team-mate’s blushes and ensure Rochdale went in level at the break.

Dale improved after the interval and posed more of a threat, pressing Ipswich back for long periods.

Oliver Rathbone’s delivery only just evaded Jake Beesley, while Matt Done managed to squeeze the ball past Holy from a tight angle but Luke Woolfenden was on hand to clear.

Ipswich rallied late on to apply pressure, but the Dale defence kept them at bay.