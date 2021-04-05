Jobi McAnuff bemoans ‘lacklustre’ Leyton Orient after Walsall stalemate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jobi McAnuff was disappointment after seeing Leyton Orient’s play-off chances hampered by the 0-0 home draw with struggling Walsall.

The O’s now sit two places and three points outside the top seven.

There were few goal-scoring chances created by either side in a drab affair, although the draw extends Orient’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

“It was a bit lacklustre,” said O’s midfielder and interim manager McAnuff.

“We looked a little bit flat after the tremendous run we have been on going in to today.

“We didn’t have that intensity or tempo that we have showed in recent weeks and the lack of chances is a reflection of that.

“I am disappointed overall but when you don’t do enough to win, it’s important not to lose the game which is a small positive in there.

“There’s a lot of frustration in the dressing room which shows how far we have come. It’s important we keep working hard to replicate what we have done to get this point and make sure we get the wins that we are going to need.

“We have a couple of games on the road now which we will embrace with no fear but we will have to play with more intensity.

“We have had good form away from home so we have a great chance to get back winning matches, which is what we need to do.”

Walsall have now failed to win any of their past 14 matches although this draw was their fifth in their most recent six games and they sit eight points clear of the drop zone.

Head coach Brian Dutton expressed his satisfaction with the latest point.

“It’s hard to be disappointed with the guys when they are absolutely running through brick walls out there,” he stated.

“You can see that out on the pitch and they are giving everything to try and get that win.

“It wasn’t to be today. We are absolutely ferocious to get that win and our defending comes from the front and that’s backed up through the midfield and defence.

“In terms of attitude, application and endeavour, you can ask no more from these boys.

“We came with a point and we leave with a point and, on reflection, it’s a very good point.”

Looking at the position at the foot of the league table, he continued: “Time is Southend and Grimsby’s enemy for sure but we don’t want to look at those two teams and limp over the line.

“We want to pull away and we have the quality to do that and we have got the personality to do that.

“We just need to get this monkey off the back and get that win and move on.”