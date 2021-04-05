Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt Burton “had to dig deep” in win over Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hailed his side’s battling qualities after their 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Swindon.

Skipper John Brayford’s thumping header seven minutes from time gave Burton a crucial victory.

The full-back raced into the box to head home Joe Powell’s free-kick to secure a first Burton win in five games after Tom Hamer’s opener had been cancelled out by Jack Payne’s fine finish.

Hasselbaink said: “We had to battle very hard. We had to dig deep. I thought in the first half was some of the best I have seen us play. We could have got two or three nil up.

“They scored a really well-taken goal but we are a little bit disappointed as we know he is only going to shoot with his left foot.

“Second half was a complete contrast and we didn’t get out of the blocks as well as we finished the first half.

“There was a lot at stake on the match for both sides and you could see that.

“We never really panicked as a team. We stayed in our shape and we got the break with the clearance off the line from Hayden Carter and we got a break from a set-piece where Brayford was immense.

“It was hard fought and a game of really small margins. We had to stay focused. Swindon kept the ball really well and we had to stay disciplined but I am delighted with the three points.”

Swindon boss John Sheridan was left frustrated as he felt his side dominated the game but were made to pay for defensive lapses at set-pieces.

He said: “I’m hugely disappointed. I thought today was a massive opportunity to take three points.

“After going a goal down, again from something we have worked on and instilled into the players that they would do the long throws and set plays which they are a threat from.

“They get the ball forward quickly and its ugly and its hard to play against. We knew what they were going to throw at us.

“The first goal has come from that and we should deal with it a lot better. We have got back into it through Payney and I felt as though we totally dominated the game from there.

“I am talking again about us being beaten by two goals where it’s just about having a bit of discipline and knowing what your job description is and it has cost us the game.

“It’s a massive three points thrown away, I truly believe that.”