Grant McCann pleased with ‘professional performance’ from Hull

Head coach Grant McCann hailed a “professional performance” as Hull consolidated their position at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 win against Northampton.

Dominant City strolled to an important victory thanks to goals from Callum Elder, Keane Lewis-Potter and Gavin Whyte.

Hull are now three points clear at the top, though nearest pursuers Peterborough and Sunderland have games in hand.

McCann said: “To score three goals and get a clean sheet, it was really impressive from the boys.

“I’m pleased with the day as a whole, which was really nice.

“It was a very professional performance. The performance was good – the result even better.

“To win two games over the Easter period is a good response from two draws. Now we’re onto the next one, so we’ve got to make sure we rest up and get ready for Plymouth.

“We got the job done and we were in control of what we were doing, which was pleasing.”

Northampton badly lacked ambition and fell behind on the half-hour when Elder scored his first Hull goal with a lovely curling finish from the edge of the penalty box.

Lewis-Potter essentially put the game beyond the Cobblers after his deflected strike from close range looped over goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell in the 44th minute.

Hull scored a third goal their superiority warranted when substitute Whyte tapped home in second-half stoppage-time.

McCann said: “I thought the boys got it spot-on in terms of what they did. They delivered another calm, controlled and professional performance.”

On Hull’s promotion rivals, McCann added: “We just take care of our own business. I know it’s boring and no-one wants to hear it, but all we have to do is worry about ourselves.”

Caretaker manager Jon Brady admitted Northampton, who are now just two points above the relegation zone, had been outclassed.

He said: “They’re a hell of a side. They are a Championship club in-waiting and it looks like they’re probably going to take the title.

“We faced a top-class side, but what we didn’t need to do was concede (from) a hell of a strike (from Elder) – we needed to try and stay in the game and manage the game.

“We moved the ball very slowly in the first half, but when we came out second half we were a lot quicker in possession.

“We got a bit further up the pitch but they don’t give you a moment to breathe.

“We were better in certain areas in the second half but I was very disappointed to concede that last one as goal difference could be crucial – that was awful.”

Brady added: “We came here to close them out, but we also played with two up top – we played with the attitude to try and have a go.

“There were a lot things we didn’t do right, but it’s going to be a totally different game against Bristol (next Saturday).

“Sometimes you have to wipe it, reset and go again.”

Hull duo Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks did not take the knee before kick-off, and McCann said: “I wasn’t aware (they were going to do it).

“It’s obviously their right to do what they feel is right at the present time.

“It’s entirely down to them what they do on that occasion. I’m here to speak about the football, and that’s it.”