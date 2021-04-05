Gareth Ainsworth buoyed by Wycombe win against relegation rivals Rotherham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth is telling his players they are still in with a shot of survival after their stunning 3-0 win at relegation rivals Rotherham.

The visitors were good value for the three points in South Yorkshire as they picked up a second win in four days to keep their slim hopes of staying up alive.

Admiral Muskwe caught the Rotherham defence cold as he latched on to a long ball and slid the ball past Viktor Johansson for a second-minute opener.

Wycombe’s strong start was cemented with a second through Jason McCarthy, whose effort from Uche Ikpeazu’s cross was deflected beyond Johansson.

Rotherham had to rally in the second half but rarely troubled a resolute Wycombe defence and, when they did, David Stockdale proved to be just as stubborn, denying Angus MacDonald and Lewis Wing.

The third goal was scored by the visitors, with David Wheeler being sent through by Adebayo Akinfenwa’s flick and coolly squeezing into the bottom corner.

Back-to-back Easter wins for Wycombe, and likewise defeats for the Millers, closes the gap between the two, although Rotherham still have a better chance of safety as they are six adrift of 21st with three games in hand.

It is going to be a relentless schedule for Rotherham, with four games in just eight days ahead, but Warne will try to rally his players.

He said: “I think the actual occasion took control of some of their performances. In a weird way I think the lads wanted to win too much.

“It is difficult picking them up. But we created enough chances to get something. It is my job to try and pick them up and the difficulty is every personality is a little bit different.

“I knew it was a big game. But I didn’t want the lads to go into it thinking it was a must win. After they scored, everything was a bit rushed and there was no tempo to the game. It never got any flow.

“I always knew this was going to be a really tough game. What Wycombe have done this season has been excellent.

“Goals change games and I thought they managed the game really well. They made it really difficult for us and I knew it was going to be the case. The first goal had a massive swing in the psyche of both sets of players.”

Ainsworth knows his side have to go on a stunning run but was beaming with pride.

He said: “After all we have been through, after everyone writing us off, the injuries and decisions going against us, Wycombe are still in the survival race and I couldn’t be prouder.

“I thought we defended really well except for the first 20 minutes. Rotherham could have had two or three. They had some real good chances and we were lucky they didn’t have their shooting boots on.

“After that I thought their chances were few and far between. They were either half chances or blocked or just from range.

“Our clinical finishing was the difference in that first half. When we got chances, we stuck them in.

“It’s a nice win but we have got to back it up now on Saturday. We have got to win every single game if we want a chance of staying up because it’s so tight at the bottom.”