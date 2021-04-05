Mark Robinson stands by Nik Tzanev after costly error

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mark Robinson refused to blame Nik Tzanev for his late error in AFC Wimbledon’s damaging 1-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town.

And the Dons boss is sick and tired of opposition managers hailing his side’s progressive football as they remain in the League One relegation zone.

The hosts were the better team at Plough Lane but were punished at the death when goalkeeper Tzanev passed the ball straight into a fortunate Barrie McKay.

Robinson is calling on the New Zealander to pick himself up and says it’s about time his players start converting performances into points.

“It is hard to take,” he said.

“But that’s the first mistake Tzanev has made for us since he’s been in goal – he’s been fantastic.

“There’s no blame there – we have just got to go again.

“It’s just decision-making – Tzanev will know that and I don’t have to tell him that. Obviously we’re trying to play more now and that wasn’t the time to play – that’s the time to put your foot through it and send it 70 yards up the pitch.

“He will know – if he doesn’t know, he’s not going to go on to be the keeper I believe he can be, it’s as simple as that. He’ll 100 per cent know what he should have done and he’s already apologised.

“He’s been outstanding and faultless since he’s come in, so the biggest thing is to keep his output, make sure he goes again because he’s done brilliantly for us. He’s going to have to (get over it) and he will, because we’re all in this together.

“I’m getting a bit fed up of managers telling me how well we’re playing after games – we’ve got to start putting more points on the board.

“I’m only human so when other managers you respect and have been in the game for a long time are telling you how well you’re playing, of course, it gives you belief.

“But I believe in what we’re doing. If the wins were coming there’d be so much to be excited about, but it’s in our hands and the points will come.”

Joe Pigott and Ryan Longman both went close for struggling Dons in a game of few clear-cut chances in the Easter Monday sunshine.

The hosts looked the more likely throughout but Tzanev’s late error allowed McKay to charge down his pass and haul Fleetwood to a hard-fought three points.

Town boss Simon Grayson said: “Today’s an example where I don’t think we deserved to get a win because I thought Wimbledon played really well.

“We did well out of possession, defended well, kept a clean sheet and put bodies on the line – but it’s probably (the worst) we’ve played with the ball.

“We’ve given it away so cheaply and unnecessarily at times, and then you get the goal like you did. We’ll take it, but you do feel sorry for Mark Robinson and Wimbledon.

“We want results – we’ve just lost two games on the bounce and we didn’t want to make it three. We want to win all our games from now to the end of the season and finish as high up the table as possible.

“Today is a good starting point – we know that we need to work harder and be better on the ball but we’ll go into (Rochdale on Saturday) and hopefully try and win the game.”