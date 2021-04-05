Wolves defender Jonny could be out until 2022 with serious knee injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wolves defender Jonny has suffered a second serious knee injury in less than 12 months.

The 27-year-old could now be out for the rest of the year after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Sunday.

He only returned from his first knee injury – suffered last August – in February and had made eight appearances for Wolves this season.

Jonny has also damaged the medial collateral ligament of his right knee – the same knee he injured during last season’s Europa League clash with Olympiacos.

A Wolves statement confirmed: “Jonny has suffered a reinjury to his right knee in training on Sunday. He will need surgery to the MCL and again to the ACL. It is awful news for him. He will see a specialist in London this week.”

Jonny has made 94 appearances for Wolves since joining, initially on loan, from Atletico Madrid in 2018.

Wolves face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday still without Raul Jimenez, who fractured his skull against Arsenal in November.