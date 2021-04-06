Promotion-chasing Morecambe held by struggling Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Shrimps and the Shrimpers shared the spoils as Morecambe and Southend drew 1-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Timothee Dieng’s 18th-minute goal gave the battling visitors the advantage only for Cole Stockton to earn a point for the home side, who were looking for a win to take them into the automatic promotion spots.

Southend started the game well and took a deserved lead on 18 minutes when a right-wing cross from Elvis Bwomono split the Morecambe defence and Dieng found himself in space to head past Kyle Letheren.

Morecambe then struggled to find their way back into the game as the visitors packed their defence and made a string of fine blocks.

Stockton went close with a shot on the turn from the edge of the area and Harry Davis looped a header over the bar from a good opening.

But the home side looked much sharper after the break and levelled with a stunning volley from Stockton from 25 yards that beat keeper Mark Oxley low to his left.

Morecambe pressed for the winner, with Aaron Wildig and John O’Sullivan firing efforts over the bar and Oxley saving smartly from Stockton, but Southend held on for a good point as they maintained their fight for Football League safety.