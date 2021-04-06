Dundee overpower Ayr in second half to boost promotion bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Second-half goals from Max Anderson, Jonathan Afolabi and Paul McGowan gave Dundee a 3-0 victory over Ayr.

The success was the Dark Blues’ third in a row and moves them level with second-placed Raith in the Scottish Championship.

There were few chances of note until Anderson broke the deadlock midway through the second half at Somerset Park. Jason Cummings’ cross deflected into path of the midfielder, who controlled before firing past goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

It was 2-0 in the 74th minute when on-loan Celtic man Afolabi, who replaced Cummings shortly after the opener, reacted sharpest after Paul McMullan had seen a shot blocked.

McMullan was also involved in the goal of the game three minutes from time, finding McGowan who beat Sinisalo with a chipped effort.