Leaders Queen’s Park see off Cowdenbeath

Queen’s Park continued their march to the Scottish League Two title by stretching their unbeaten run to 14 games with a resounding 3-0 win over struggling Cowdenbeath.

Goals from Jai Quitongo, substitute Darren Lyon and Will Baynham made it 38 points from a possible 42 for the runaway leaders.

Elgin climbed to second, 10 points behind the table-topping Spiders, following a 2-1 success which dented the play-off hopes of fifth-placed Stranraer.

Russell Dingwall and Kane Hester put the home side on course for a third successive victory before Matty Yates’ penalty set up a nervy finish.

Edinburgh and Stirling sit third and fourth respectively with 26 points apiece after each being held to 1-1 home draws.

Ouzy See cancelled out Tony Wallace’s penalty to earn Edinburgh a point against Annan, while Stirling needed a second-half spot-kick from Andy Ryan to share the spoils with Albion Rovers following Matthew Aitken’s opener.

In Tuesday’s other game, bottom club Brechin picked up only a second point from 11 games following a 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park.

City, who are now four points adrift of ninth-placed Cowdenbeath, went ahead early on through Kieran Inglis but were denied just a second win of the campaign after Jack Hodge levelled for the visitors.