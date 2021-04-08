Sam Hart back from suspension as Southend clash with Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sam Hart will return from suspension for relegation-threatened Southend’s crucial clash with Crawley.

The defender has served a three-match ban following his red card in the goalless draw with Walsall last month.

Blues boss Mark Molesley, whose side are five points from safety, is monitoring the fitness of Arsenal loanee James Olayinka, Simeon Akinola (both groin) and Jacob Mellis (knock).

Midfielder Alan McCormack also missed the midweek draw at Morecambe and remains a doubt with a calf injury.

Skipper George Francomb is expected to miss out as Crawley’s injury issues continue.

The midfielder limped off 53 minutes into Monday’s 4-1 home defeat by Oldham, with Archie Davies replacing him.

Reece Grego-Cox and Tom Dallison remain unavailable, Henry Burnett, Tyler Frost and Davide Rodari may also stay sidelined, while Jake Hesketh has returned to parent club Southampton with an injury.

Forward Ashley Nadesan was a doubt for the trip to Roots Hall, but came off the bench in the 40th minute and is pushing for a return to John Yems’ starting line-up.