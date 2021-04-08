Injured striker James Norwood could miss Ipswich clash with MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ipswich could be without James Norwood for the visit of MK Dons.

The striker has been battling a hamstring problem and missed Monday’s goalless draw at Rochdale.

Midfielder Flynn Downes is nearer to a return from his own hamstring issue having been out for a month.

The Tractor Boys, who were bought by Gamechanger 20 Ltd this week, have Oli Hawkins back after a knee injury but have concerns over Keanan Bennetts and Kane Vincent-Young,

Cameron Jerome should be fit for Dons after coming off during Monday’s 2-0 defeat by Crewe.

The striker’s withdrawal was precautionary and boss Russell Martin expects him to be fit.

Louis Thompson is a doubt after limping off against Crewe to compound the midfielder’s injury-ravaged career.

David Kasumu has returned after being out since December with a knee problem but suffered no reaction on Monday while Kieran Agard remains out.