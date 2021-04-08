Dylan Bahamboula expected to lead Oldham attack against Colchester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oldham head coach Keith Curle is hoping for another telling contribution from striker Dylan Bahamboula when Colchester visit Boundary Park in Sky Bet League Two on Friday night.

Bahamboula marked his return from international duty with Congo by rounding off the scoring in the Latics’ 4-1 victory at Crawley on Easter Monday, their biggest win of the season.

As he continues to battle a lengthy injury list, with no out-and-out attacking option on the bench at Crawley, Curle was at least able to welcome back midfielder Ben Garrity over Easter and hopes to get centre-back Sido Jombati into his matchday squad before long.

However, Zak Dearnley, George Blackwood and Marcus Barnes all remain sidelined and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is unlikely to play again until next season.

Colchester striker Callum Harriott marked his return from World Cup qualifiers with Guyana by scoring in his club’s 1-1 draw with Barrow on Easter Monday and his U’s team-mate Kwame Poku is also now available after completing his commitments with Ghana.

Colchester gained a 1-0 win in the corresponding fixture last season but currently lie five points above the relegation zone with six games remaining.

Hayden Mullins is looking for his first win as interim boss, having seen his side play out draws against Barrow and Bolton, and is hoping the arrival of former Exeter manager Paul Tisdale can help him achieve his survival target.

Tisdale has joined Colchester in an advisory role until the end of the season and has been in the dugout for both of Mullins’ first two games in temporary charge.