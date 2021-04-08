Robbie Cundy could return for Gillingham when they take on Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Defender Robbie Cundy could return for Gillingham when they face Shrewsbury.

The Bristol City loanee has missed the Gills’ last three matches with a knee injury but boss Steve Evans will only recall him if he has fully recovered.

Callum Slattery, who is on loan from Southampton, has been sidelined with ankle ligament damage since February but Evans is hopeful the midfielder will return this month.

Gillingham are ninth in Sky Bet League One, four points adrift of the top six.

Shrewsbury remain without Josh Daniels as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Brad Walker will travel with the squad after a groin problem but the game may still come too soon for him.

Aaron Pierre’s calf injury is being assessed after he pulled out of the warm-up ahead of Monday’s game with Plymouth having just returned from the issue.

Manager Steve Cotterill remains absent as he recovers from Covid-19.