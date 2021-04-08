Birmingham committed to their women’s team after series of complaints

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Birmingham insist they are committed to their women’s team after the players raised a series of complaints with the board.

The Football Association has opened an investigation after City’s squad sent a letter to the Women’s Super League club’s hierarchy highlighting a lack of support for them compared to that given to the men’s team.

The complaints were reported to include players earning less than the minimum wage, delays over treatment for injured players, a lack of access to the training-ground gym and changing rooms and travel arrangements for away fixtures.

In response, the club said in a statement: “We are keen to emphasise that the club remains committed to providing support for our women’s team.

“We will further the conversation internally in a bid to address players’ concerns, the details of which, will remain private.”

Head coach Carla Ward said: “This week we have held positive discussions with the board relating to the concerns raised by the players.

“It was never the intention of the players for the letter to be made public and many of the points were misrepresented.

“We are working together to move forward and will remain in communication with the board to resolve matters internally.

“We are now approaching a vital stage of the season and will focus all our efforts on winning as many games as possible to keep the club in the BFAWSL.”

The issue was raised at England’s press conference ahead of the Lionesses’ friendly against France on Friday.

Former Birmingham player Ellen White said: “Well, it’s not OK, is it? For a club of Birmingham’s stature, to be playing in the WSL, it’s not OK for players to be experiencing what they are.

“I was at Birmingham for a couple of years, and I’ve got friends there. I think it’s important that it’s been brought to attention, and something needs to be done, especially with them having been in the WSL from pretty much the start. It’s not OK to be happening.”

Birmingham’s statement also said that their women’s side will be playing home fixtures at St Andrew’s next season if they retain their place in the WSL.

The team, who currently play home matches at the SportNation.Bet Stadium, which is also used by Solihull Moors of the men’s National League, are ninth in the WSL table, three points above the relegation spot with four games left.