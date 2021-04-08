Gary Bowyer could name unchanged Salford side against Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer could stick with the starting line-up which saw off promotion-chasing Forest Green when they host Stevenage.

Robbie Gotts, Richie Towell and Paul Coutts all came in for starts as a brace from Ian Henderson secured a 2-0 win over Rovers – Bowyer’s first victory in charge of the Ammies.

George Boyd is pushing for only his second start for the club after coming off the bench to assist Henderson’s second goal on Easter Monday.

Former Republic of Ireland international midfielder Darron Gibson remains sidelined as he recovers from a broken leg.

Stevenage hope striker Luke Norris will be fit for the trip to the Peninsula Stadium.

Norris was forced off with a knock in the 65th minute of Stevenage’s 1-1 home draw with Bradford on Easter Monday but manager Alex Revell is confident the 27-year-old will be available.

Boro are currently on a 12-match unbeaten streak in the league so Revell may decide to keep faith with the current starting line-up.

Centre-back Terence Vancooten returned from international duty with Guyana to be part of the matchday squad against Bradford but was an unused substitute and may have to settle for a spot on the bench once again.