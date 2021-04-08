Levi Sutton remains sidelined for Bradford with calf injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford will again be without midfielder Levi Sutton for the match against Sky Bet League Two bottom club Grimsby.

Sutton has missed the past two games with a calf problem, but is expected to be back in contention again next week.

The Bantams report no fresh injury problem from the 1-1 draw at Stevenage on Easter Monday, when joint-managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars named an unchanged starting XI.

Defender Jorge Sikora will be hoping for another opportunity after being back on the bench for the first time since late December.

Grimsby will again check on midfielder Giles Coke ahead of the trip to Valley Parade.

Coke started on the bench for the draw against Cheltenham on Easter Monday, coming on as a late substitute after returning to action following a cut head.

Defender Luke Waterfall and Sam Habergham both came into the starting XI, so should be involved again, with forward Julien Lamy dropping to the bench.

Portuguese winger Filipe Morais (hamstring), midfielder Max Wright (thigh), defender Mattie Pollock (hernia), Sean Scannell (muscle) are all out, while Ipswich loanee Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) and full-back Joe Bunney, who has an unspecified medical issue, will not play again this season.