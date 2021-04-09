West Brom hopeful Dara O’Shea will be fit to face Southampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is hopeful defender Dara O’Shea will shrug off an ankle injury as the Baggies look to continue their survival bid against Southampton on Monday.

O’Shea limped off early in last week’s stunning 5-2 win at Chelsea while his replacement, former Blues full-back Branislav Ivanovic, lasted just 13 minutes before also departing with a hamstring strain which has ruled him out.

Conor Gallagher missed out last week due to not being eligible to face his parent club, and will face a battle to force his way back into the team.

Southampton will check on defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Right-back Walker-Peters has a slight leg problem picked up during training this week, which will be monitored ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no other fresh injury concerns, with Oriol Romeu (ankle), William Smallbone (knee) and Michael Obafemi all long-term absentees.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Pereira, Okay Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Diangana, Grant, Peltier, Sawyers, Button, Snodgrass, Ajayi, Robinson, Livermore.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Diallo, Ings, Walcott, McCarthy, Stephens, Salisu, Djenepo, Minamino, Jankewitz, Adams, Tella, Ferry.