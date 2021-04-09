John Kennedy urges Celtic to focus on performance for rest of the season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Interim boss John Kennedy stressed the importance of performance in Celtic’s five post-split Premiership fixtures.

After winning nine in a row for the second time in the club’s history, the Hoops lost their title to Old Firm rivals Rangers this season with manager Neil Lennon resigning in February.

Celtic are 20 points behind the newly-crowned Ibrox side whom they play in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup next week, following Saturday’s home match against Livingston.

Kennedy has been in temporary charge for four fixtures, a win against Aberdeen, draws against Dundee United and Rangers and a Scottish Cup victory over League One side Falkirk and he is looking to finish the season on a high.

The former Celtic defender said: “We want focus on the performance first.

“We did really well against Rangers and in the main there as was lot of good stuff against Falkirk.

“Periods against Dundee United, really good again, so we want to keep progressing that, that is important, that’s what brings results.

“We don’t want to focus on how many points, you want to focus on performance because that’s what will bring the points.

“That’s what we have to get back to, a high level of performances, a good style of football, an attacking style, scoring goals, winning games and when things are not going perfectly to plan, showing the mentality and attitude which a Celtic player needs and a team needs, going and grinding it out.

“We want to bring that back, regardless of whether the league is done or not, the important thing is what we do every time we pull on a shirt and go out and represent Celtic and that is what we want to show in the remaining games.”

Jonjoe Kenny, on loan from Everton, is enjoying his time at Celtic Park and would like to finish the season with a Scottish Cup winners’ medal.

Celtic secured the trophy for a record fourth successive time in December when they beat Hearts on penalties in the delayed 2020 final at Hampden Park.

Looking ahead to the Rangers game, the 24-year-old defender said: “If you want to win a cup you have to beat the best teams.

“We know how big a game it is and what it brings to the fans in Glasgow.

“We want to bring something back to the fans, it has obviously been a difficult season but we want to keep our hands on the Scottish Cup and keeping winning things.”