Fleetwood have no new injury worries for Rochdale clash

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson appears to have no serious injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Rochdale.

Grayson is hoping for good news after his side “picked up a few knocks” over the Easter period.

Barrie McKay is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner at AFC Wimbledon on Monday.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan is unlikely to return from an Achilles injury, while Blackburn loanee Charlie Mulgrew, who has a similar issue, may not play again this season.

Bottom club Rochdale will check on forward Stephen Humphrys.

Humphrys has missed the last two games after limping out of the draw with Peterborough on March 20 with a hamstring problem.

Matthew Lund (ankle), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) look set to remain unavailable to Dale boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

Defender Ryan McLaughlin recently picked up a knock in training and will be assessed.