Charlie Austin starts ban as QPR host Sheffield Wednesday

Striker Charlie Austin begins a three-match suspension as QPR host Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship.

Austin has been banned for violent conduct after an apparent stamp on Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates on Easter Monday was caught on video.

Defender Jordy de Wijs could be involved after recovering from a groin injury.

The Dutchman has made just four appearances for the club since making his January loan move from Hull.

The Owls travel to London without manager Darren Moore, who remains in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is available again having overcome a rib injury.

Joost van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are both back in full training following lay-offs and nearing returns.

Midfielder Andre Green, who appeared in both games over the Easter weekend as a late substitute, had a further run-out for the under-23s in midweek as he builds up his fitness after an Achilles problem.