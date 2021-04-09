Josh Sims returns from injury as Doncaster play host to Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster will have winger Josh Sims available to feature in the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan.

Sims had been back at parent-club Southampton for treatment on a nerve issue in his leg, but returned to Rovers on Wednesday as he looks to make a first appearance since March 20.

Centre-back Joe Wright has been given the all-clear after missing the defeat at Bristol Rovers on Monday following a neck problem, while defender Brad Halliday (back) will also be involved again.

On-loan forward Tyreece John-Jules (hamstring) continues treatment at parent club Arsenal and midfielder Jon Taylor (ankle) is also still in rehabilitation.

Wigan could be without striker Callum Lang under concussion protocols after he suffered a head injury during last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Portsmouth.

Lang was led from the field after a collision in which defender Sean Raggett sustained a suspected fractured cheekbone and he will be assessed.

Caretaker manager Leam Richardson has fielded the same team for the last two games, 1-0 defeats by Gillingham and Pompey, with midfielder Viv Solomon-Otabor playing through the pain barrier as medics monitor floating bone fragments in his knee.

Defender Scott Wootton and midfielder Gavin Massey are set to miss the remainder of the season.