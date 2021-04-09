No new worries for Valerien Ismael ahead of Barnsley’s clash with Middlesbrough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Middlesbrough.

Ismael, who has no new injuries following the win at Luton, could opt to rotate his forwards. Carlton Morris and Dominik Frieser are pushing for recalls.

But on-loan Orlando City striker Daryl Dike scored both of the Reds’ goals at Luton and will be hoping to retain his place.

Midfielder Herbie Kane (knee) is still unavailable, while Ben Williams (knee) and Liam Kitching (groin) remain long-term absentees.

Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy will not play again this season as he prepares for up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Morsy suffered medial ligament damage to his knee during Monday’s 1-1 draw against Watford and is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks.

Defender Dael Fry and midfielder Marcus Tavernier are working their way back to full fitness, but Saturday’s game will come too soon.

Full-back Anfernee Dijksteel too is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury, but he has already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.