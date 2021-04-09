Huddersfield boosted by Alex Vallejo return ahead of Rotherham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huddersfield could have Alex Vallejo back for the huge clash with Rotherham.

Vallejo has returned to training after a head injury and could feature along with Spanish defender Pipa, who has been injured.

Ryan Schofield will face a fitness test while Carel Eiting’s knee injury is taking time to heal and he needs some individual sessions.

There is bad news on Oumar Niasse, who has been ruled out for the season with a groin injury.

Rotherham will be without Clark Robertson as they begin a period that will define their season.

The Millers head to Huddersfield for the first of four games in nine days and will be without the defender, who has a hamstring niggle.

Richard Wood does boost the ranks as he returns from a one-match suspension and should slot straight into defence.

Boss Paul Warne has no other injury selections to contend with as his side’s Championship survival is on the line.