Ankle problem keeps Ben Davies out of action for Tottenham

Tottenham are still without Ben Davies and Matt Doherty for the Premier League visit of Manchester United.

Davies has an ankle problem suffered before the recent international break.

Fellow full-back Doherty’s muscle injury, sustained while away on Republic of Ireland duty, also keeps him out.

Boss Jose Mourinho has no other selection concerns as his side try to get their Champions League hopes back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw available for Sunday’s match.

Rashford had been a doubt for Thursday’s Europa League tie at Granada but scored and lasted 65 minutes before being taken off to protect an ongoing ankle complaint.

Shaw came off at the break with an unspecified issue that Solskjaer hopes will not rule him out of the trip to Spurs, which Anthony Martial, Phil Jones (both knee) and Eric Bailly (Covid-19) will miss.

Solskjaer would not confirm whether David De Gea, who started in Spain, or Dean Henderson would start in goal in the capital.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Diallo, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van De Beek, Cavani, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford.