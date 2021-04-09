Wycombe without Dominic Gape and will check on Joe Jacobson before Luton match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dominic Gape will miss Wycombe’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton on Saturday.

The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher in Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Blackburn on Good Friday.

Joe Jacobson will be assessed late on, having avoided a serious problem in Wycombe’s 3-0 win over Rotherham.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth expects to have an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Danny Hylton will miss out for Luton with the recurrence of a recent knee injury.

The Hatters striker has failed to score in 19 appearances this term, but has been battling a persistent knee issue.

Goalkeeper James Shea should return after illness.

The stopper missed the 2-1 loss to Barnsley last weekend, which forced Luton to recall Harry Isted from his loan spell at Wealdstone to sit on the bench.