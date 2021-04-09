West Ham without Michail Antonio and Declan Rice for Leicester showdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio and Declan Rice for the visit of Champions League rivals Leicester.

Striker Antonio has another hamstring problem and midfielder Rice faces a few weeks out with a knee injury.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna is close to returning after two months out with an ankle injury.

Leicester’s Caglar Soyuncu remains in Turkey after being diagnosed with Covid-19 while on international duty.

The defender needs to test negative on Sunday in order to fly home.

James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) and Wes Morgan (back) are out with Cengiz Under also battling a hamstring injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen, Martin, Trott, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Alves, Johnson, Lanzini, Benrahma, Odubeko.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Tavares, Praet, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.