Ryan Edwards enjoying life at Dundee United despite coronavirus constraints

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards has loved his first season in Scotland despite the coronavirus constraints.

Edwards arrived from Blackpool in August and has become a key member of Micky Mellon’s defence.

“I have loved it since I came in,” the 27-year-old said.

“It was a tough start, getting injured in the Hibs game, and at the start I was struggling to find form, of my standards, and that was well highlighted.

“I have turned that around now and I’d like to think I have put in some strong performances.

“But I have loved it here and I am just gutted I have missed out on playing in front of fans.

“And off the pitch, as a new signing you miss out on a lot of team bonding stuff out of the training facilities. That’s the only wee bit of struggle but it’s such a good group that it was easy to settle despite all of that.

“I’m sure when restrictions are eased stuff like that will be organised.”

Edwards is contracted beyond the summer and is determined to remove any doubt about United’s top-flight status when they take on bottom club Hamilton on Saturday.

“I know it will take a lot for us to get sucked into a battle but we are not mathematically safe so there’s a motivation straight away,” he said.

“We are well aware of what a couple of bad results can do and we don’t want to be going into the last couple of games looking over our shoulders.

“And then the other motivation is just going into every game and trying to win this half of the league and try and pick up some momentum, hopefully go well in the cup, and take that into next season.”