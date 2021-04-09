Billy McKay determined to enjoy Ross County’s Premiership relegation battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County striker Billy McKay is determined to enjoy the Premiership relegation battle after hitting a purple patch.

McKay has netted five goals in his last six matches after working his way into his former Inverness manager John Hughes’ starting line-up.

The 32-year-old is now relishing the fight ahead as County travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday aiming to extend their lead over the bottom two.

“You have to embrace the challenge, come into your work every day and enjoy it,” McKay said.

“You could come into it a bit scared and worried about what’s going to happen but that’s not going to get you anywhere.

“You have to be excited for every game and we are, we can’t wait for this game.”

McKay, who has seven goals in all this season, added: “It’s great to be back playing first and foremost. It’s been a long, hard season for myself but I have started enjoying it now.

“I am in the team, I am scoring goals and hopefully over the last five games I can continue to do that and help the lads get out the situation we are in.

“I am always confident if I get chances I will score and when you are on a run as a striker you feel like you are going to score in every game.

“There are a few of us who have worked with the manager before and know what he wants. It took me a while to get in his team and now I have I am obviously scoring goals.

“I felt when he first came in I was maybe going to get more of a chance than I had but I have been patient and now hopefully I have shown him I can still score goals like I did for him before.

“That’s all I want to do, help my team by scoring goals and getting those wins.”

McKay had a painful record of four consecutive relegations with Wigan, Dundee United, Inverness and then County between 2014 and 2018 but he feels there is a togetherness about the Dingwall side now that will be crucial.

“Every time it’s different,” the Northern Ireland international said. “Every situation is different.

“If you look at our situation now, I still feel there is a massive togetherness around the club. I still feel we are pushing in the right direction and believe we are going to be safe.

“You have to have that belief and we have got that here.”