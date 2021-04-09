Zech Medley fit for Kilmarnock as they take on Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kilmarnock defender Zech Medley has recovered from a facial injury in time to take on Ross County.

Ross Millen misses the Scottish Premiership clash but is Tommy Wright’s only absentee.

Clevid Dikamona and Greg Kiltie are fit again after injury.

County have Carl Tremarco back from suspension.

Another full-back, Connor Randall, is hoping to return to training next week following a back problem.

Defenders Callum Morris and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring) remain on the sidelines.