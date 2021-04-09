Charlton rename stand in honour of Alan Curbishley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton will rename The Valley Stadium’s East Stand in tribute to former player and manager Alan Curbishley.

The East Stand will be known as the Alan Curbishley Stand from the 2021/22 season, the club have announced.

“The renamed stand, marking 30 years since Curbishley first took charge of the Addicks – initially alongside Steve Gritt – will be unveiled at the first home game of the 2021/22 campaign with the club intending to pay tribute to Curbishley throughout the matchday,” the club said on their official website.

Curbishley, 63, made 98 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks in two different spells as a player.

He spent 15 years as manager from 1991 to 2006 and was in charge for 729 games.

Curbishley said: “I was stunned when I heard that the club were doing this. Charlton has been a major part of my life and my story really runs alongside Charlton’s story. It is such a great honour.”

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard added: “Alan has an incredible connection with our supporters and we’re all hoping we can have fans back in the stadium at the start of next season and we can fill up The Valley, so we can all show him how important he is to this football club.”

Charlton were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship last season and are battling for the play-off places in League One.