Tony Watt facing late fitness test as Motherwell take on St Mirren

Motherwell will make a late decision over Tony Watt for Saturday’s visit of St Mirren after the striker sat out last weekend’s Scottish Cup tie.

Manager Graham Alexander will also assess whether a couple of his returning players could be fit for a place on the bench after Sam Foley came back last weekend.

January signings Eddie Nolan and Harry Smith have been missing along with Mark O’Hara and Liam Grimshaw (both illness).

Sherwin Seedorf and long-term Well absentees Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox have all been out with knee injuries.

St Mirren are still short up front for the Fir Park clash despite being boosted by the goalscoring return of Kristian Dennis last weekend.

But Collin Quaner (hamstring) and Eamonn Brophy (foot) remain out.