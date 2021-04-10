Tyson Fury says there are ‘big offers’ on the table for Anthony Joshua fight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tyson Fury has revealed there are “three or four big offers on the table” for his fight with Anthony Joshua.

It was announced in March by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn that the pair had signed a deal for two world heavyweight title unification bouts, although no date or venue has been arranged.

Fury’s father John had cast doubt over whether the fight would go ahead last week, but ‘The Gypsy King’ issued a positive update on Twitter.

Let me smash this big useless DOSSER. pic.twitter.com/fi5SpeYggu — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 9, 2021

Fury said: “Just had some big news. Three or four big offers on the table.

“Interest from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England. Some big, big offers on the table.

“I’m going to go through them on Sunday and hopefully we get this big fight on. Let me smash this big dosser.

Quick update. Myself, @258mgt & @MatchroomBoxing are working really hard to make the fight happen. I want to give my fans what they want & you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 9, 2021

“Big useless dosser, should I say, because when I get him, I’m going to give it to him.”

Joshua also issued an update, saying that him, Matchroom Boxing and his management company were working hard to make the fight happen.

He tweeted: “I want to give my fans what they want and you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon.”

Fury has not fought since stopping Deontay Wilder in stunning fashion in Las Vegas in February 2020, while Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December.