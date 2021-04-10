Hearts crowned Championship winners after rivals drop points

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hearts have clinched an instant return to the top flight after their Scottish Championship success was confirmed.

Robbie Neilson’s side moved within two points of title glory with a 6-0 victory over bottom club Alloa on Friday night.

They needed Raith Rovers and Dundee to drop points to see it confirmed on Saturday, and both slipped up at home.

Dundee drew 1-1 against Morton and Raith squandered a two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes to draw with Arbroath.

Neilson had found himself under pressure after Hearts won just two of their previous nine matches and suffered arguably the worst result in their history when they lost to ring-rusty Highland League side Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

But he will now be able to push ahead with plans to rebuild his team for the Premiership after sealing promotion with three games to spare.

It is the third time Neilson has won the Championship in seven years, having led Hearts to promotion in 2015 and Dundee United last year.