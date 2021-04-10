Oxford back in play-off mix after Crewe drubbing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oxford reignited their play-off hopes by thrashing Crewe 6-0 at Gresty Road to equal their record away win.

Karl Robinson’s side punished poor home defending with ruthless finishing and a three-goal blast inside 10 minutes before the interval from Josh Ruffels, James Henry and skipper Elliott Moore put them in command.

Brandon Barker and Cameron Brannagan scored in quick succession shortly after the restart and Sam Winnall headed in late on to complete the rout.

Crewe goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen diverted Omar Beckles’ wayward back-pass off the line early on and then saved a low shot from Mark Sykes, who had burst clear.

Owen Dale twice went close for Crewe, heading just wide from a free-kick then driving a low shot which flicked off a post.

But it was Oxford who made it count, taking a 37th-minute lead when Sam Long’s cross was flicked on by Sykes and Ruffels’ downward header found the bottom corner.

A poor goal-kick from Jaaskelainen was Crewe’s downfall three minutes later, with Oxford seizing possession and Barker pulling the ball back for Henry to side-foot home from 10 yards.

Moore grabbed the third as he latched onto Henry’s fine free-kick delivery and prodded the ball past the keeper in first-half stoppage time.

Oxford were relentless and Barker drove forward and despatched a stunning drive from 25 yards into the bottom corner in the 47th minute.

Then Brannagan finished the rebound for the fifth after Jaaskelainen had saved a penalty awarded when Beckles stuck out a leg as Sykes dribbled past him.

Dale should have reduced the arrears but headed Charlie Kirk’s cross over from close range.

Two Oxford substitutes combined for the sixth, with Dan Agyei lofting a cross for Winnall to head in at the far post.