Wigan boost League One survival hopes with brilliant win at Doncaster

Wigan gave their Sky Bet League One survival hopes a major shot in the arm with a 4-1 demolition of Doncaster.

It was the perfect start for Wigan when Joe Dodoo drilled into the top corner from 15 yards with three minutes on the clock.

Thelo Aasgaard doubled the advantage after 15 minutes when latching onto a deep corner.

Will Keane drew a fine save from Ellery Balcombe as the visitors continued to enjoy the better of play.

And they increased their lead in the 33rd minute when Viv Solomon-Otabor capped off an excellent passing move.

Doncaster boss Andy Butler made two changes before half-time in a bid to bring his side into the game.

And one of those, Taylor Richards, gave them a lifeline in first-half stoppage time with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Doncaster pushed for a way back in during the second half, with Josh Sims and Jason Lokilo drawing saves from Jamie Jones.

But the game was put to bed in the 81st minute when Keane bundled in from close range after a break.