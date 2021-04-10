Cambridge lose League Two lead after heavy defeat to Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter boosted their Sky Bet League Two play-off chances with an impressive 4-1 win at Cambridge, who dropped off the top of the table as a result.

The Grecians made a perfect start by opening the scoring inside three minutes. Jake Taylor crossed from the right and Ryan Bowman met it with a fine flicked header which went in off the far post.

They doubled their lead after 15 minutes through Jack Sparkes, whose speculative effort from 25 yards found its way in having bounced in front of keeper Callum Burton.

Cambridge reduced the deficit 10 minutes after the break, with Hiram Boateng’s excellent cross against his old club fired home by Joe Ironside, who scored for the first time in 14 games.

Boateng fired into the side netting as the leaders pressed for a leveller, but after 67 minutes Exeter’s two-goal advantage was restored when Joshua Key progressed to the by-line and saw his ball scrambled in by Archie Collins.

Exeter completed the scoring 10 minutes from the end, with Nigel Atangana’s pass into the box dispatched by top scorer Matt Jay.