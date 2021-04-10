Chesterfield hit back to edge out King’s Lynn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two goals in as many minutes from second-half substitutes Nathan Tyson and Tom Whelan earned play-off-chasing Chesterfield a 2-1 win at King’s Lynn in the National League.

King’s Lynn missed a great chance to take the lead around the quarter-hour mark when Michael Gyasi raced through on goal, but his chip went just the wrong side of a post.

But the home side went ahead six minutes before half-time when Sonny Carey curled a fine free-kick into the bottom corner.

Tyson levelled with 16 minutes remaining, firing into the top corner after a neat turn from George Carline’s cross.

Carline was the provider again moments later when his cross found Whelan, who struck the ball into the roof of the net.

Linnets substitute Alex Kiwomya then shot straight at visiting keeper Grant Smith in stoppage time as Chesterfield made it five successive wins.