AFC Wimbledon boost survival chances with rampant win at Accrington

AFC Wimbledon moved out of the relegation places with a 5-1 victory over Accrington, marking their biggest win of the season.

Stanley took the lead after five minutes when a Sean McConville corner was flicked goalwards by Cameron Burgess and Michael Nottingham headed home.

AFC Wimbledon equalised in the 21st minute when Luke O’Neill’s corner was punched away by keeper Toby Savin but only to Ollie Palmer, who nodded home.

Palmer then doubled his tally three minutes before the interval. Jack Rudoni headed the ball back across goal and the striker side-footed AFC Wimbledon into the lead.

And in first-half stoppage time, Palmer’s ball to the far post found Ayoub Assal and his looping header made it 3-1 at the break.

Wimbledon further extended their lead after 57 minutes thanks to a Joe Pigott 20-yard free-kick, which sailed past Toby Savin – his 17th goal of the campaign.

And goal number five arrived in the 64th minute when a George Dobson header put Assal clean through and he rifled the ball low past Savin to complete a good day for AFC Wimbledon.

Dons defender Ben Heneghan was sent off in the 92nd minute for two bookable offences but the game was already won.