Nikolay Todorov goal sees Inverness secure draw at Queen of the South

Former on-loan Queen of the South striker Nikolay Todorov came back to haunt his old club as Inverness rescued a point from a 1-1 Scottish Championship draw.

The visitors, who extended their unbeaten league run to six games as a result, had the first chance of an even opening 45 minutes as Scott Allan saw his effort from the edge of the 18-yard box held out by Doonhamers goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson.

Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers was in great form to save an Isaiah Jones strike midway through the first half before making Rhys Breen’s close-range header safe.

Ferguson collected a dangerous Allan header 10 minutes before the break and made a brilliant save to deny Miles Storey on the stroke of half-time.

The home side pressed for an opener seven minutes into the second half but Rhys McCabe’s effort was kept out, while Allan fired wide for Caley at the other end.

The deadlock was finally broken after 65 minutes as Aidan Fitzpatrick slotted McCabe’s assist into the top corner.

But their lead did not last long as – three minutes later – Inverness struck back to level matters as former Doonhamers loanee Todorov headed Storey’s cross into the bottom corner for a share of the spoils.