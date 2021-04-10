Stubborn Shrewsbury frustrate Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

League One play-off hopefuls Gillingham lost ground on the top six after being held to a 0-0 home draw by Shrewsbury.

The Gills squandered two excellent chances to take an early lead as Vadaine Oliver miscued his shot from Jordan Graham’s cross before Connor Ogilvie headed straight at Matija Sarkic.

The Shrews withstood the early pressure and created good chances of their own, most notably when Nathanael Ogbeta’s effort required a last-ditch block from Stuart O’Keefe and Donald Love saw his goal-bound shot deflected away by Robbie Cundy.

Gillingham somehow failed to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time as Ogilvie fired against a post from two yards after the ball fell fortuitously to him.

Josh Vela forced Gillingham goalkeeper Jack Bonham into a smart save with a stinging drive and Ogilvie headed on to the roof of the net from Ryan Jackson’s throw during a scrappy second half.

Substitute Harry Chapman was inches away from a winner for Town in stoppage time when his long-range shot was deflected just past a post by Jack Tucker, but neither side was able to break the deadlock.