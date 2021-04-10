Ayr held at home by Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ayr and Dunfermline shared the spoils from a 1-1 draw in their mid-table Championship clash.

Dunfermline were ahead with 13 minutes on the clock as Ewan Henderson crossed for Declan McManus to head home.

Luke McCowan tried to hit back for Ayr but curled a free-kick just over the bar.

But McCowan made no mistake with his pass for Mark McKenzie and he set up Mikey Miller to bring Ayr level after 23 minutes.

Both sides searched for a winner in the second half but had to settle for a share of the points.