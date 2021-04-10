New Barnet boss Simon Bassey claims point in first game in charge at Maidenhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Barnet first-team coach Simon Bassey earned a point in his first game following a goalless draw at Maidenhead in the National League.

Former manager Paul Fairclough had been in temporary charge after Tim Flowers left the club last month but Bassey was unable to help the Bees snap an 11-game winless run.

Barnet almost won it with three minutes left when JJ Hooper was through on goal but Maidenhead goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond produced an excellent stop.

Nathan Blissett earlier flicked a header straight at Barnet goalkeeper Aymen Azaze, who also foiled Danilo Orsi-Dadomo on a one-on-one just past the half-hour mark.

Orsi-Dadomo had the ball in the net on the hour but was ruled offside as the spoils were shared, with Maidenhead at least ending a run of three straight defeats.