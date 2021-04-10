Siriki Dembele brace sees off struggling Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Siriki Dembele’s brace and a goal from Jonson Clarke-Harris secured a comfortable 3-0 win for Peterborough to heap further misery on struggling Swindon.

After a quiet opening quarter of an hour, Dembele struck on the 17-minute mark after he was played in by Mo Eisa before rounding Lee Camp and slotting into the open goal for 1-0.

It was 2-0 six minutes later when Dembele demonstrated lovely footwork to bamboozle a couple of Swindon defenders and then he slotted in well to put the game out of sight as early as the 23rd minute.

Clarke-Harris made it 3-0 in stoppage time with a powerful effort to put the cherry on the Peterborough cake.

Joe Bursik had an easy afternoon in the Peterborough goal and was not tested until Scott Twine attempted a 40-yard free-kick that was saved after it bounced into his arms.

Clarke-Harris should have made it 3-0 earlier than he did just after the hour mark with a penalty, but he dragged his spot kick wide of the right post.