Duo return to haunt Wrexham as Stockport strengthen their hold on fourth place

Former Wrexham duo Alex Reid and John Rooney were on target as Stockport strengthened their hold on fourth place as they eased to a 3-0 National League victory at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham debutant Keanu Marsh-Brown had a close-range early chance blocked and again came close to scoring an opener after 13 minutes before his effort was saved by goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

But it was the visitors that took the lead moments later through former Red Dragons loanee Reid, who poked Harry Cardwell’s assist home.

Reid doubled County’s score after 26 minutes with Cardwell again the provider as he slotted the ball home from close range to complete his brace with his 13th league goal of the season.

And there was no stopping Stockport as former Wrexham midfielder Rooney added the gloss with 20 minutes remaining as he slotted home the resulting penalty after Macauley Southam-Hales was brought down in the box.